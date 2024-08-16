Heavy Rains Expected in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand Due to Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand over the next two to three days due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the northwestern Bay of Bengal. This low-pressure system is expected to intensify and move in a west-northwest direction, impacting regions such as Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during this period.

The IMD also noted that the associated cyclonic circulation could lead to significant weather changes in these areas, with a potential increase in rainfall and localized flooding. Additionally, squally weather conditions with gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are anticipated over the northwestern Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday, posing risks to coastal areas.

Odisha is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall across multiple districts, including Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, and others, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in coastal regions and specific districts like Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. Continued heavy rainfall is also predicted for districts such as Sundargarh, Deogarh, and Sambalpur over the next 24 hours. Authorities in the affected states have urged residents to take precautions, and fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the northwestern Bay of Bengal during this time.