Indian Railway launches new train connecting these cities: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has introduced a new train service connecting Bihar and New Delhi. The Indian Railways has launched special trains connecting Saharsa and New Delhi.

The train will operate between Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi and Saharsa in Bihar. The special train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal every Wednesday and Friday, starting from August 17th until October 31st. Similarly, the train will run from Saharsa to Anand Vihar Terminal every Thursday and Saturday, operating from August 18th to November 1st.

Also Read: AGR of telecom service providers rose Rs 2.7 trillion in FY24

The train will pass through these routes: Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Gonda junction, Basti railway station, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj Junction, Bagaha station, Narkatiaganj Junction, Raxaul junction, Bairgania, Sitamani, Janakpur Road, Darbhanga junction, Sakri Junction, Jhanjharpur junction, Nirmali, Saraigarh junction, Supaul, Garh Baruari station