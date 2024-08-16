IndiGo announces additional flight service to this Gulf country: Details

Mumbai: Indian budget airline IndiGo announced an additional flight service to Kuwait from Mumbai. The new flight service will commence from October 29.

The airline will now operate four weekly flights to Kuwait from Mumbai – on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. With its proposed additional flight, the airline will be operating 34 flights a week from 5 cities in India to Kuwait.

IndiGo also announced a new direct flight to Singapore from the South Indian city of Coimbatore and an additional frequency to Singapore from Chennai.

Earlier, the airline launched a new flight service connecting Trichy International Airport in Tamil Nadu with Abu Dhabi in the UAE. This new service will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight (6E1493) departs Trichy at 7:30 AM and reaches Abu Dhabi by 10:00 AM. The return flight (6E1494) leaves Abu Dhabi at 12:55 AM, arriving back in Trichy at 6:30 AM. An Airbus A 320 flight would be deployed in this sector.