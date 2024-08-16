ISRO Chairman S. Somanath: SSLV-D3 Mission 100% Successful

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the third developmental flight of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The SSLV-D3 mission, which carried the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) and the passenger satellite SR-0 DEMOSAT, achieved its objectives by placing both satellites into their intended orbits as planned.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirmed the mission’s success, stating that the rocket placed the spacecraft into orbit with perfect accuracy and without any deviations. He emphasized that the mission was “100 percent successful” and reported that the solar panels of the rocket had been deployed, with additional activities to be completed in the VTM stage.

Mission Director S. S. Vinod highlighted this milestone as a significant achievement for the SSLV program. He praised the efforts of the team and the management, expressing gratitude to Chairman S. Somanath for his pivotal role in the mission’s success. With this achievement, ISRO is now poised to transition SSLV technologies to industry, marking a new phase for the launch vehicle.