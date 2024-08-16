J&K Police Deploy 19 Special Counter-Terrorism Units in Militancy-affected Districts

In response to rising militant threats, Jammu & Kashmir police have deployed 19 specialized counter-terrorism units across the region. This deployment aims to enhance security and address the recent uptick in terrorist activities. The increase in violence since June, which included the deaths of an army captain and a militant in recent clashes, has prompted the establishment of these units to improve counter-terrorism efforts.

The new counter-terrorism units, each led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP), will be strategically placed across eight militancy-affected districts. Reasi District will have four units positioned in Pouni/Ransoo, Mahore/Chassana, Gulabgarh, and Passana. Ramban District will see three units in Ramsoo, Chanderkote/Batote, and Sangaldan/Dharamkund, while Poonch District will have three units in Baffliaz/Behramgalla, Mandi/Loran, and Gursai. Additional units will be deployed in Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, and Rajouri Districts, each focusing on strategic locations.

These units are tasked with both counter-terrorism and routine crime prevention, working in coordination with other security forces to tackle militancy in the Pir Panjal and Chenab mountain ranges. To further bolster security, a new force of 960 recruits from border villages has been formed, with 560 members deployed in the Jammu region and the remainder in the Valley. Additionally, the government has reinforced its efforts with an extra 4,000 security personnel, including 500 elite para commandos, to patrol and secure forested areas in Jammu.