Kerala Govt Allocates Rs 225 Crore for Onam Market Intervention

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has announced that the Kerala government will allocate Rs. 225 crores to the State Civil Supplies Corporation for market intervention during the Onam season. This funding aims to curb potential price increases of essential commodities as the festival approaches. Additionally, Rs. 120 crores has been allocated separately to Supplyco to support these efforts.

For the current financial year, the budget for market intervention is set at Rs. 205 crores, with Rs. 100 crores allocated last month and the remaining Rs. 105 crores designated for later. To address anticipated challenges, the government has added an extra Rs. 120 crores. In the previous year, despite a similar budget of Rs. 205 crores, the government eventually provided Supplyco with a total of Rs. 391 crores to manage market conditions.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies GR Anil has pledged to implement strict measures to control the prices of essential goods, including fruits and vegetables, during Onam. He recently chaired a meeting to assess the price situation and review the actions taken by various departments to prevent price hikes, ensuring that necessities remain affordable throughout the festive period.