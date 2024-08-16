Kerala: IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts as rain expected to intensify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts in Kerala, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Additionally, 12 other districts are under yellow alerts, with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across the state in the coming days. The inclement weather is being influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea, near Kerala’s southern coast.

Kerala is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall until Saturday, August 17, and continued heavy rainfall through Monday, August 19. Light rain is likely to occur in specific districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kozhikode, within the next few hours. The IMD has also specified orange alerts for August 17 in the Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts, while yellow alerts cover a broader range of dates and locations.

In response to the weather alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the public to remain vigilant, particularly regarding the risks of lightning and strong winds. The advisory includes avoiding shelter under trees, hoardings, and electric poles during rain and encourages the public to report any broken power lines to the KSEB control room or the district disaster management authority.