Khalistani Supporters Disrupt Tiranga Rally in Surrey; Indian Nationals Push Back

Tensions erupted in Surrey, Canada, when Indian nationals participating in an Independence Day Tiranga Rally clashed with Khalistani supporters near the Guru Nanak Gurudwara. The confrontation occurred at the location where Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed. Reports suggest that Khalistani supporters attempted to disrupt the rally but were eventually driven away by the Indian nationals.

This incident highlights the ongoing friction between pro-Khalistani extremists and pro-India groups in Canada. A similar altercation occurred earlier this year in Calgary, Alberta, where Khalistani supporters vandalized the Indian tricolour flag during a protest. The demonstration, organized by the group “Sikhs for Justice,” targeted a community event that was set to be attended by Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma.

In Calgary, videos showed Khalistani supporters using daggers and swords to deface the Indian flag while chanting pro-Khalistani slogans, leading to a chaotic situation. The conflict escalated to the point where police intervention was necessary to prevent further violence, resulting in the cancellation of the event at the McDougall Centre and the Indian diplomat’s decision to skip the gathering.