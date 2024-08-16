Know how to block spam calls on Android smartphones

Mumbai: The marketing and promotional calls are always an annoyance. But, one can also not turn on DND mode for longer as you may end up missing important calls from delivery companies or others.

Here is a short guide on how to block spam calls on Android phones:

Register with the national Do Not Call registry

One of the most straightforward ways to block spam calls is by registering your number with the National Customer Preference Register (NCPR), formerly known as the National Do Not Call Registry (NDNC). This service allows users to opt-out of receiving telemarketing calls.

To activate the DND service:

Open your SMS app and type “START” and send it to 1909.

You will receive a list of categories, such as Banking, Hospitality, etc., each with a unique code.

Respond with the code corresponding to the category of calls you wish to block.

After processing, you will receive a confirmation message, and the DND service will be active within 24 hours.

This service effectively blocks unsolicited commercial calls from third parties without affecting essential alerts from banks or service providers.

You can also activate DND services directly through your telecom provider:

Jio: Go to the MyJio app > Settings > Service settings > Do not disturb. Select the categories you want to block.

Airtel: Visit airtel.in/airtel-dnd, enter your mobile number and OTP, then select the categories you want to block.

Vi (Vodafone Idea): Visit discover.vodafone.in/dnd, enter your details, and choose the categories to block.

BSNL: Send “start dnd” to 1909 from your BSNL number, then select the categories you want to block.

Manually block spam calls:

You can also manually block individual numbers. On an Android phone:

Open the Phone app and go to the call history.

Tap and hold the spam contact, then select “Block” or “Report.”

This method is useful but can be limited, as spam callers frequently change numbers.

Filter unknown calls:

Android devices also offer a feature to filter unknown or suspected spam calls automatically:

Open the Phone app.

Tap the three dots (menu) icon and go to Settings.

Select “Caller ID & Spam” and toggle on “Filter spam calls” and “See caller & spam ID.”

This feature helps silence calls from numbers not in your contacts, reducing interruptions from potential spam.