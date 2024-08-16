Know how to prevent uterine fibroids with dietary changes

Fibroids, also known as uterine fibroids, are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus. They are quite common and affect women of reproductive age. The chances of getting affected increases with age. Fibroids are usually benign but they can affect a woman’s fertility.

Up to 70% of women of reproductive age are at risk of developing uterine fibroids. These are non-cancerous growths that develop in the uterus and are made up of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue. They vary in size, shape, and location, and can cause symptoms like heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, frequent urination, constipation and infertility or miscarriage.

Leading nutritionist Lovneet Batra claims that by making some changes in diet one can prevent this issue.

Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce fibroid risk. Phytochemicals in these foods have anti-inflammatory, antiproliferation, antifibrotic and anti-vascular properties.

Limit or avoid foods with a high glycemic index (GI), as they may promote tumour growth by increasing insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) levels.

Include foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, such as carotenoids, to reduce tumour size and suppress cell growth. These vitamins also protect cells from oxidative stress.

Get sufficient Vitamin D, as it inhibits fibroid growth, induces cell death, and prevents fibrosis.

Drink green tea, as catechins in it block each stage of tumour growth.

Include curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, in your diet. It has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticarcinogenic and immunoregulatory properties that fight fibroids at the molecular level.