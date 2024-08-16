Know how to recover Aadhaar-linked mobile number

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Additionally, having your mobile number linked to your Aadhar card is important for accessing government schemes and for the smooth processing of various services. If, for some reason, you end up with a new mobile number and don’t remember which number is linked to your Aadhar card, don’t worry. The Unique Identification Authority of India allows users to verify their email and mobile number linked to their Aadhaar from their phone itself.

To find out the number linked to your Aadhaar, you can easily visit the website of the Unique Identification Authority of India and follow some simple steps:

1. Go to the “My Aadhaar” section on the website.

2. Click on “Aadhaar Services” and then select “Verify Email/Mobile Number.”

3. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, captcha, and click on “enter.”

If the number you provided is linked to your Aadhaar, you will receive a message stating, “The mobile number you have entered is already verified with our records.” However, if the number is not linked, you will receive a message stating, “The mobile number you have entered does not match with our records.”