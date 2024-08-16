Know skin problems that can develop during pregnancy

Skin issues can be upsetting during pregnancy. is a beautiful journey, but this time. Certain hormonal changes that women experience during this time can bring out strange symptoms to your skin.

Common Skin Concerns During Pregnancy:

Stretch marks: The most common skin concern during pregnancy and is often associated with pregnancy-related hormones. You can try to prevent stretch marks by keeping your skin moisturised with cocoa butter or lotion.

Acne: It can actually be treated with over-the-counter tropical treatments that are considered safe in pregnancy. Products with unique ingredients like turmeric root extract can help reduce acne and inflammation.

Skin tags: These small, loose, harmless growths of skin can appear anywhere on your body during pregnancy, but are most common under the arms and breasts. This can easily be removed after pregnancy.

Oily Skin: Another common skin problem during pregnancy is oily skin. This is associated with an increase in the level of progesterone and androgen, leading to enhanced sebum production. Regularly washing your face with gentle cleansers is essential to avoid the excess oil.

Dry And Itchy Skin (Pruritus): Dry and itchy skin is usually attributed to changes in hormones caused by the liver. Using home remedies like aloe vera gel, black tea extract can help alleviate this concern.

Staying hydrated, consuming a balanced and nutritious food, exercising, resting and managing stress can help you deal with skin issues during pregnancy.