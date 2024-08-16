Know what is hypergamy

Hypergamy is a dating trend. It is popular among Americans. Hypergamy, derived from the Greek words ‘hyper’ (meaning over or above) and ‘gamos’ (meaning marriage). Hypergamy refers to the practice of seeking a partner of higher socioeconomic status, social status, or education level than oneself.

Hypergamy involves marrying or dating individuals seen as more successful or secure, driven by desires for financial stability, social status elevation, or personal validation.

A recent survey conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Seeking.com has indicated that 41% of respondents find it appropriate to display their achievements and wealth during a first date. Additionally, 31% view financial success as an attractive trait, while nearly 39% believe that having a partner with hypergamous tendencies can greatly influence their personal development and self-exploration.

Also Read: Best sex positions for couples

The study was conducted among 2,000 adults in the United States from May 24 to May 28 this year.

The survey explored the preferences and priorities of adults in dating, finding that 47 per cent of respondents view a date as “luxurious” when it involves learning about their partner’s background and engaging in meaningful conversations. Additionally, 39 per cent of those polled consider a date luxurious if the other person covers all expenses for the experience.

The survey also revealed key characteristics that people find appealing in their dates. 80 per cent are attracted to self-assurance, 75 per cent admire individuals who take pride in their achievements, and 73 per cent value it when their date makes extra effort to ensure the first date is memorable.