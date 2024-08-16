Matthew Perry’s Death: Police Charge 5, Including 2 Doctors, Friends, and Assistant

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged five individuals, including two doctors, in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry. The charges, announced during a press conference in Los Angeles, allege that the defendants distributed ketamine to Perry in the weeks leading up to his death. The U.S. Attorney, Martin Estrada, stated that the accused exploited Perry’s struggles with addiction, fully aware of the harm they were causing.

Matthew Perry had long battled addiction, a struggle he detailed in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” His addiction began after a jet ski accident in 1997, when he was prescribed Vicodin, eventually leading to his misuse of up to 55 pills a day during his time on “Friends.” Perry’s weight fluctuations on the show reflected the toll his addiction took on him. Before his death, Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, a treatment that has gained popularity for depression, anxiety, and pain management.

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” was found dead at 54 in his pool at his Pacific Palisades home in October 2023. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Perry’s death was due to “acute effects of ketamine” combined with drowning.