Nationwide Doctors’ Strike on August 17: IMA Protests Brutal Crime, Affects Services

In response to the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide strike starting on August 17. This action, set to begin at 6 a.m. and continue until the same time on August 18, is anticipated to be the largest strike by doctors in over a decade, leading to significant disruptions in healthcare services across India.

The strike follows the shocking incident on August 9, where a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The horrific crime has spurred widespread outrage within the medical community, prompting the IMA to take this unprecedented step to demand justice and improved safety measures.

During the 24-hour strike, most hospital services will be suspended, including routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries. However, essential services such as emergency care, critical treatments, and casualty services will remain operational to address urgent medical needs. The IMA has urged the government to take immediate action to ensure the safety of medical professionals and prevent similar incidents in the future.