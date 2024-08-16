Ola Electric introduces three electric motorcycles in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Ola Electric has launched three electric motorcycles in India. The Ola Roadster electric motorcycle range includes the Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. The price for the Roadster X ranges between Rs 74,999 (ex-showroom) to Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Roadster price ranges from Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Roadster Pro price ranges from Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola has opened reservations for all aforementioned electric motorcycles. Deliveries for the Roadster X and Roadster will commence in Q4 FY25, while deliveries for the Roadster Pro will start from Q4 FY26.

The Roadster X can be had with either a 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh battery pack. The Roadster is available with a 3.5kWh, 4.5kWh and 6kWh battery pack options, while the Roadster Pro can be had with 8kWh and 16kWh battery pack options.

The Roadster X comes with 3 riding modes: Sports, Normal, and Eco. It is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD instrument console powered by MoveOS 5 to provide features like turn-by-turn Ola Maps Navigation, advanced regen, cruise control, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts and Over-The-Air (OTA) updates. The bike also comes with a Digital Key Unlock and connectivity through the Ola Electric App.

The Roadster is equipped with 4 riding modes: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. It is equipped with a 6.8-inch TFT touch screen with MoveOS 5 inside and offers a long list of features like proximity unlock, cruise control, party mode, tamper alert and also includes Ola’s ‘Krutrim Assistant’ for AI-powered features, smartwatch app and a road trip planner.

The Roadster Pro has 4 riding modes: Race, Urban, Rain and Off-road. It comes with a massive 10-inch TFT touchscreen also with MoveOS 5 and has a bunch of electronics on offer including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), three-level traction control, and access controls (including geofencing, timefencing, modefencing). It will come with additional features like Race Mode, Anti-Wheelie, and Stoppie modes with MoveOS 6.

The Roadster X is equipped with an LED headlight, telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear. It is equipped with a Combi Braking System (CBS) with disc brakes at the front along with brake-by-wire technology.

The Roadster comes with telescopic suspension up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at the front and the rear with single-channel ABS and cornering ABS with brake-by-wire technology.

The Roadster Pro model is suspended on upside-down front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. Its stopping power comes from disc brakes at the front and rear along with a switchable ABS.

At par with its S1 scooter portfolio, Ola Electric will offer industry-first 8-year battery warranty for its entire motorcycle portfolio.