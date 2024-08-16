Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as Thailand’s youngest prime minister

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has been elected as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister, making history as the youngest person to ever hold the office. The parliamentary vote, which took place on Friday, followed the recent dismissal of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin due to an ethics violation as ruled by the Constitutional Court. At 37 years old, Paetongtarn is set to become Thailand’s second female Prime Minister and the third member of the Shinawatra family to lead the country, following in the footsteps of her father, Thaksin Shinawatra, and her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra.

The Pheu Thai Party, currently at the head of an 11-party coalition controlling 314 seats in the lower house, gave unanimous support to Paetongtarn’s nomination. To secure the position, she required a majority in the lower house or a minimum of 247 votes. The coalition’s strong backing ensured her victory, underscoring the party’s unified front and confidence in her leadership.

Despite her family’s significant political influence, Paetongtarn has emphasized her independence, insisting that while she is proud to be her father’s daughter, she is determined to make her own decisions. Analysts believe her leadership could strengthen the coalition’s cohesion, as her connection to her father might establish a clearer chain of command and reduce internal divisions. According to Napon Jatusripitak of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Paetongtarn will likely be granted autonomy in certain areas while other matters may remain under her father’s influence, helping to maintain the coalition’s stability.