Prithviraj, Urvashi, and Beena R Chandran Win Top Honors at 54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024

The winners of the 54th Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Kerala’s Minister for Cultural Affairs, Saji Cherian, on Friday, August 16. Prithviraj Sukumaran secured the prestigious Best Actor award for his role in “Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life,” while Urvashi and Beena R Chandran jointly won the Best Actress title for their performances in “Ullozhukku” and “Thadavu,” respectively. “Aadujeevitham” emerged as a major winner, clinching nine awards, including Best Director for Blessy. The Best Film award went to “Kaathal: The Core.”

Prithviraj faced strong competition from Mammootty, the previous year’s Best Actor, who was recognized for his roles in “Kaathal: The Core” and “Kannur Squad.” The Best Film category was highly competitive, with films like “2018,” “Aadujeevitham,” “Falimy,” and “Kaathal: The Core” in the running. Thennal Abhilash was named Best Child Artist for her performance in “Sesham Mike-il Fathima.” Sreeshma Chandran and Vijayaraghavan took home the Best Actor in a Character Role awards for “Little Miss Rawther” and “Pookkaalam,” respectively.

In other awards, Abhinaya Krishnan, K R Gokul, and Sudhi Kozhikode received special mentions for their performances in “Jaivam,” “Aadujeevitham,” and “Kaathal.” Fasil Razak was named Best Debut Director for “Thadav.” The Best Popular Film award went to “Aadujeevitham.” The jury, led by director Sudheer Mishra and including director Priyanandanan and cinematographer Azhagappan, reviewed 160 films in the first round, narrowing it down to less than 40 in the final round. Films from the recent International Film Festival of India were also considered.

Looking ahead, the 70th National Film Awards, recognizing films from 2022, will be announced later today. Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, and Kannada actor Rishab Shetty are rumored to be in contention for the Best Actor award at the national level, with Mammootty being recognized for his roles in “Rorschach” and “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.” Mammootty’s recent accolades include the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for “Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,” further strengthening his case for the National Award.