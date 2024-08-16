Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices ended Friday’s trading session in the positive territory. The NSE Nifty jumped 397.40 points or 1.65% to settle at 25,541.15. The BSE Sensex gained 1330.96 points or 1.68% to end at 80,436.85.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw 2,474 stocks advancing, while 1,415 declined, and 120 remained unchanged. A total of 4,009 stocks were traded. 195 stocks reached a 52-week high, and 43 hit a 52-week low. Additionally, 304 stocks settled at the upper circuit limit, while 263 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Loans to become costlier as bank hikes lending rates

Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Grasim, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra are the top gainers. The top losers include Divis Lab, Dr Reddy’s Lab, SBI Life Insurance.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 420 pts to 46,976 and 490 pts to 52,955, respectively. The broader indices ended in positive territory, with gain led by Mid-cap and Small-cap stocks. Bank Nifty index ended higher by 789.60 points or 1.59% to settle at 50,516.90. IT and Realty stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while PSU Banks and Pharma stocks gained. Capital goods, IT, auto shares top gainers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices settled higher. Auto, banking, capital goods and IT shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 811 points, 572 pts, 613 pts and 711 pts, respectively.