Strong earthquake hits Taiwan

Taipei: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck 34 km (21.13 miles) off Taiwan’s eastern city of Hualien on Friday. The earthquake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The earthquake had a depth of 9.7 km. There is no immediate report of damage.

Earlier on Thursday, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s northeastern shore.

Also Read: Know how to recover Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Earlier on April 23, a series of 80 earthquakes struck the island nation. Earlier on April 3, a magnitude-7.4 quake hit the nation. Its epicentre was the Hualien region. It led to landslides that blocked off roads around the mountainous region, while buildings in the main Hualien city were badly damaged. At least 17 were killed in that quake.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. Taiwan has a history of seismic events, with a devastating quake in 2016 in southern Taiwan leading to the loss of over 100 lives. Additionally, a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 1999 claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people.