Taiwan hit by 6.3 magnitude quake, second in 24 hours

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on Friday, with its epicenter just 34 km from Hualien. This tremor follows closely on the heels of a 5.7 magnitude quake that hit northeastern Taiwan just a day earlier, marking the second significant seismic event in the region within 24 hours. Despite the quake’s strength, there have been no immediate reports of damage.

Taiwan, located in the seismically active Circum-Pacific Seismic Belt, is highly susceptible to frequent earthquakes due to its proximity to tectonic plate boundaries. The island experiences regular seismic activity, with historical records indicating around 2,200 earthquakes annually from 1900 to 1991, some of which have caused severe destruction.

This latest earthquake is a reminder of Taiwan’s long history with seismic events, including the devastating 7.7 magnitude quake in September 1999 that claimed 2,400 lives, and a major tremor in 2016 that resulted in over 100 fatalities. Earthquakes above 6.0 on the Richter scale are considered particularly dangerous, caused by the movement of tectonic plates that release energy, leading to the shaking experienced during such events.