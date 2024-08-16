UAE authority announces partial closure of key road: Details

Abu Dhabi: AD Mobility in Abu Dhabi announced partial closure of key road. A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed starting Saturday, August 17.

The closure of two left lanes of Zayed the First St will start from 12am on Saturday and last until 12am on Sunday, August 18. The lanes will be closed in both directions.

One lane in the left lane of Zayed the First St will also be closed starting from 12am on Saturday and last until 6am on Monday, August 19.

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Friday.