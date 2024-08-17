20 coaches of express train derails in Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur: At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, August 17. Nobody was injured in the incident. According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

According to the loco-pilot, a boulder reportedly struck the train’s engine following which the derailment occurred. The strike caused considerable damage to the engine’s cattle guard. The passenger train was heading to Jhansi. The Jhansi bound train operates between Varanasi Junction and Ahmedabad.

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, under which the accident site falls, said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

‘Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations,’ said Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790.