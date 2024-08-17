Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces e-draw winners

Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is giving away a total of Dh1,550,000 in cash prizes during its daily e-draw. Big Ticket’s guaranteed daily e-draw is giving customers the chance to win Dh50,000 each day.

Among last week’s lucky winners were an architect, a retired ADNOC employee, a driver, and a media specialist. Shermin Saberhosseini, an architect from Iran, who moved to Dubai a few months ago purchased her first Big Ticket after seeing an ad on Instagram about the Dh15 million promotion.

Ahmed Issa Ibrahim, a retired ADNOC employee from Jordan, based in Abu Dhabi since 1981 also won the fortune. Mohammed Abdullah, a 57-year-old from India who has lived in Dubai for 35 years and works as a driver, has been purchasing Big Ticket with his three friends for the past four years. Asharaf, a media specialist from Kerala and based in Al Ain, has been purchasing Big Ticket with his friends for the last three years.

Customers who purchase their Big Tickets throughout the month of August will stand a chance to be named the grand prize winner and walk away with Dh15 million during the live draw on September 3.

Anyone who purchases cash prize tickets will also be entered into an electronic draw the day after the purchase, where one lucky individual will take home a huge Dh50,000. Additionally, ten lucky customers will each win Dh100,000 during the next live draw, along with a luxurious brand-new Range Rover Velar, worth Dh325,000.