Commodity Market: Gold prices cross Rs 53,000 mark

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price surged sharply in Kerala on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Gold price crossed Rs 53,000 mark again in the state. Gold is priced at Rs 53,360, up by Rs 840 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6670, up by Rs 105. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures finished at Rs 71,395 per 10 gram, logging a weekly gain of 2.12 percent. Silver futures finished with a weekly gain of 3.31 percent at Rs 83,213 per kg. In contrast, it registered a 5.67 percent rise in the international market, ending at $29 per ounce.

In global markets, gold and silver prices witnessed strong buying, which helped precious bullions to end higher after a gap of two weeks. Spot gold price finished at $2,507 per ounce after climbing to a new peak of $2,509.72 (3.13%). After ending above $2,500 per ounce, spot gold price registered a weekly gain of 3.13 percent.