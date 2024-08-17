Foreign direct investment in India’s food processing sector drops to Rs 5,037 Crore

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India’s food processing sector declined 30% in the last fiscal to Rs 5,037.06 crore. The FDI in the food processing sector stood at Rs 7,194.13 crore in 2022-23. According to the data presented by the Food Processing Industries Ministry in Lok Sabha, the FDI in the food processing sector stood at Rs 5,290.27 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 2934.12 crore in 2020-21.

FDI was Rs 6,414.67 crore in 2019-20; Rs 4430.44 crore in 2018-19; Rs 5,835.62 crore in 2017-18; Rs 4,865.85 crore in 2016-17; and Rs 3,312 crore in 2015-16 in the food processing sector

Earlier the ministry has allowed 100% FDI permitted through automatic routes for the food processing sector subject to sectoral regulations. It has allowed 100% FDI, under the government-approval route, for trading including through e-commerce, in respect of food products manufactured or produced in India. The government has exempted all processed food items from the purview of licensing under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.

There is a lower GST for raw and processed products. More than 71.7% of food products under various chapter heads/sub-heads are covered in lower tax slabs of 0% and 5%. The export of processed foods declined 17% to $10,881.81 million in 2023-24 from $13,078.3 million in the preceding fiscal.