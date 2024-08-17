Hyundai launches Venue S+ with electric sunroof in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai launched latest trim in the Venue’s lineup called S+ in the Indian markets. It has been launched with a price tag of Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly added variant has been placed below S(O)+.

Those who are interested now can pre-book the vehicle. It can be reserved by visiting the company’s authorised dealership nationwide. The same also can be done online via Hyunda’s official webiste.

The Venue S+ features an LED headlight setup, paired with DRLs and fog lamps. It comes with the signature style chrome finished grill at the front, and offers a silver finished skid plate at the bottom.The vehicle runs on R16-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin is equipped with an electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, multi-functional steering wheel and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The unit supports all the car connect technology including wireless Android, Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the driver side, a fully digital cluster is also there on board.

The mid-size SUV comes with a long list of features such as 6 airbags, a parking sensor, a rear camera, seat belt reminder, high-speed alert warning, and ABS among others. The other notable features include the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic stability control (ESC), and Hill-Start Assist Control among others.

The vehicles is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 82 BHP and 114 Nm. The setup is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.