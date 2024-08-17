Know why your partner make distance from you

Most of the women complain about their husband that their husband is not romantic at all or is unable to give them any time at all. The reason behind this may be a decrease in your husband’s sexual desire. Due to lack of sex desire, the man reduces interest in sex and gradually moves away from his partner. In this connection, today we are going to tell you about some of the major reasons of lack of sexual desire in men.

– Lack of thrill in sex is the biggest reason for the lack of sexual desire in men. To fulfill this deficiency, sex positions should be changed.

– After having children, some distance starts coming in husband and wife. The reason for this is that the looseness in the woman’s vagina comes after pregnancy. Because of which men do not enjoy sex with their partners.

– If your husband is not taking interest in sex with you, it may be that the reason behind this is due to work-related stress.

– Aging can also be a reason for this. With aging, sex organisms stop working properly. A doctor can be consulted.