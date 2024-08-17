Redmi launches new true wireless stereo headset: Details

Mumbai: Redmi launched new The true wireless stereo (TWS) headset named ‘Redmi Buds 6 Active’ in select global markets. Redmi Buds 6 Active price is set at MYR 69 (roughly Rs. 1,300) and are available for purchase through the Xiaomi Malaysia website. The earphones are also listed on the Xiaomi Global website and are listed on Ali Express at $14.90 (roughly Rs. 1,300). They are offered in four colour options — Black, Blue, Pink and White.

The Redmi Buds 6 Active sports a half-in-ear design and is equipped with 14.2mm dynamic drivers. The headset offers with dual-mic noise reduction that is claimed of offer improved call quality. It has five preset equalisation modes — standard, enhanced treble, enhanced bass, enhanced voice and boost volume.

The TWS headset is compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds application. It supports quick pairing and immersive spatial audio. You get support for Bluetooth 5.4 devices, along with a 90ms low latency mode. The earphones have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The Redmi Buds 6 Active is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge, while the earphones are said to provide a playback time of up to six hours. The earphones have 37mAh batteries each, whereas the charging case has a 475mAh battery and is equipped with a USB Type-C port. Users can touch and hold the earbuds to access the paired handset on a paired smartphone.