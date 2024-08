Sabarmati Express derailment: Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

Kanpur: At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, August 17. Nobody was injured in the incident. According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Here is the list of trains affected:

Cancellations:

• Train 01823/01824 (Varanasi Junction – Lucknow Junction) on 17.08.24

• Train 11109 (Varanasi Junction – Lakhimpur) on 17.08.24

• Train 14110/14109 (Kanpur – Chitrakootdham) on 17.08.24 (Incoming rake of Train 22442 will operate as Train 22441 on 17.08.24)

Short Terminations:

• Train 04143 (Kuregaon – Kanpur) on 17.08.24, short terminated at Banda

• Train 04144 (Kanpur – Kuregaon) on 17.08.24, short originated from Banda

Diversions:

• Train 05326 (Lokmanya Tilak – Gorakhpur) on 16.08.24, diverted via Varanasi Junction – Gwalior – Bina – Etawah – Kanpur

• Train 20180/20181 (Kanpur – Meerut) on 17.08.24

• Train 01814/01813 (Kanpur – Varanasi Junction) on 17.08.24

• Train 01887/01888 (Gwalior – Etawah) on 17.08.24

• Train 01889/01890 (Gwalior – Bina) on 17.08.24

• Train 11110 (Lakhimpur – Varanasi Junction) on 16.08.24, currently at Gorakhpur, diverted via Gorakhpur – Etawah – Bina – Gwalior – Varanasi Junction

• Train 22537 (Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, currently at Kanpur, diverted via Gorakhpur – Etawah – Bina – Gwalior – Varanasi Junction

• Train 20104 (Gorakhpur – Lokmanya Tilak) on 16.08.24, diverted via Kanpur – Etawah – Bina – Gwalior – Varanasi Junction.

Helpline numbers:

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn – 07897992404.