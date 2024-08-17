UAE authority announces partial closure of key road: Details

Abu Dhabi: The AD Mobility in Abu Dhabi announced partial closure of key road. A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be closed starting from Sunday, August 18. The closure on Hazza bin Sultan Street in Al Ain will start from 12am on Sunday and last until Sunday, September 1.The authority said that the major road will be closed with traffic diversion to the opposite side.

The government authority also informed of a partial road closure on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi. The partial closure of two right lanes started from 12am, Saturday, August 17 and will be in place until 6am, Monday, August 19.There will also be a partial closure of the two right lanes on the same road from 12am, Sunday, August till 12noon.