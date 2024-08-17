UAE authority announces traffic delays and diversions on major road: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced about traffic delays and diversions for a month on Al Ain Road under the fifth intersection with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.

RTA informed commuters to brace for delays in both directions of the road daily until September 9, 2024, during weekdays, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am — due to maintenance work on the bridge.

The RTA also informed that the Dubai-Al Ain Road will be completely closed for two weeks — during weekends only — from 1:00 am to 10:00 am.

The authority has urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and use the following alternative routes for easy access:

Also Read: Sabarmati Express derailment: Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

For those coming from Al Ain to Dubai: Traffic will be directed to the free exit to the right onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Hatta and then make a U-turn at the first roundabout towards Dubai.

For those heading from Dubai to Al Ain: Traffic will be directed to the free right exit onto Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road towards Jebel Ali Port, making a U-turn at the first roundabout towards Al Ain.