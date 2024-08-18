12% of Indian-tested spices fail FSSAI quality and safety standards: Report

Nearly 12% of spices tested in India did not meet the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) quality and safety standards, according to data obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) request, as reported by Reuters on August 18. Out of 4,054 samples tested between May and early July, 474 failed to pass the quality and safety parameters. While FSSAI did not specify the brands of the non-compliant spices, it indicated that actions were being taken in accordance with Indian law against the companies involved.

Indian spice brands MDH and Everest, which are prominent both in India and internationally, were among those affected. Despite the issues, both companies asserted that their products are safe for consumption. The concerns arose after Hong Kong suspended the sale of certain spice blends from these brands in April 2024 due to pesticide contamination.

FSSAI’s inspections focused on mixed spice blends, prompted by these international concerns. The regulator has stated that appropriate measures are being taken against the non-compliant samples, but has not provided detailed information on the penalties or actions being implemented.