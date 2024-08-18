2 Congress MLAs suspended for 6 years

The Congress party in Meghalaya has suspended two MLAs, Charles Marngar from Mawhati constituency and Gabriel Wahlang from Nongstoin constituency, for six years due to alleged anti-party activities. The suspension order, issued by State Congress General Secretary Wansuk Syiem, cited recent reports from the Block Committee and Frontal Organization that linked the MLAs with the MDA Government, which was deemed incompatible with the party’s ideologies and principles.

The suspension comes after media reports suggested that Marngar, Wahlang, and Umsning MLA Celestine Lyngdoh were planning to leave Congress and join the National People’s Party (NPP). This alleged plan raised concerns within the party, prompting the disciplinary action against the two MLAs.

On Friday, Congress summoned the three MLAs for clarification. However, only Lyngdoh attended the meeting, where he informed the party leaders that while they had been assured of funds, no final decision had been made about joining the NPP. Despite Lyngdoh’s presence, the party proceeded with the suspension of Marngar and Wahlang.