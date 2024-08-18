80 students hospitalised after eating biscuits

At least 80 students from a district council school in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, were hospitalized after consuming biscuits provided through a nutritional meal program. The incident occurred around 8:30 am on Saturday when students at the Keket Jalgaon village school began experiencing nausea and vomiting. Local officials promptly arranged transportation to a nearby rural hospital, where the students received treatment and are now in stable condition. Out of 257 students who showed symptoms, 153 were treated, with seven severe cases transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the food poisoning is underway. This incident follows a similar case earlier in the month, where over 80 children from a hostel in Uttar Pradesh fell ill after consuming a school meal. Unfortunately, one student passed away during treatment. The contractor responsible for the hostel’s food service was arrested and jailed by the police in connection with that incident.

The school involved in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar case has 296 students, and authorities are working to determine the source of the contamination in the biscuits. The situation highlights ongoing concerns about the safety and quality of food provided in school meal programs across the region.