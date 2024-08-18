Air India Cabin Crew Assaulted, Dragged by Intruder at London Hotel

An Air India flight attendant was reportedly assaulted by an intruder at the Radisson Red Hotel near Heathrow Airport in London on Thursday night. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. when the crew member, who was staying at the hotel along with colleagues from multiple Air India flights, was attacked while she was asleep. The intruder allegedly assaulted her with a clothes hanger and dragged her across the floor as she attempted to escape. Her screams alerted others, and the police were called in to intervene. The injured crew member was taken to a hospital for treatment and was unable to return to duty, with a fellow crew member staying behind to support her.

In response to the incident, Air India released a statement expressing deep concern over the unlawful intrusion and confirmed that they are providing immediate assistance and professional counseling to the affected crew member and her colleagues. The airline emphasized its commitment to supporting its employees during this difficult time and called for respect for the privacy of the involved crew member while the investigation is ongoing.

The London police have launched an investigation into the assault, and Air India has pledged full cooperation with local authorities to ensure a thorough and complete inquiry. The airline also reiterated its focus on the safety and well-being of its employees and reassured that all necessary steps are being taken to address the situation.