Doctors’ Strike Hits Health Services; Candle March Planned

Doctors’ services in Delhi have been severely disrupted as their strike, now in its seventh day, continues in response to the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata. The Delhi resident doctors’ association (RDA) plans to hold a candle march outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 6 pm to raise awareness and show solidarity for the victim from RG Kar Medical College. Both private and government hospitals are participating in the strike, which affects non-emergency services, including outpatient departments and elective surgeries, while emergency services remain operational.

The Action Committee for the Central Protection Act, which represents all Delhi RDAs, announced the continuation of the strike due to insufficient assurances from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) regarding safety measures for healthcare professionals. Despite a recent notice from the MOHFW promising a committee to address safety concerns, the doctors’ body remains unsatisfied with previous committee outcomes.

The strike has led to significant inconvenience for patients, with major hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung, and RML, as well as private institutions such as Sir Ganga Ram and Fortis, joining the protest. The Action Committee, formed on August 15, includes members from major Delhi hospitals and aims to push for more effective safety measures for doctors.