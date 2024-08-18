Farmer Groups Warn Haryana Polls Will Reflect Protest Impact

In Haryana, ongoing protests by farmer groups continue to show strong opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the state approaches its assembly elections. These groups, including the Samyuk Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have planned several mahapanchayats to raise awareness about their demands and issues. Farmer leaders believe that the impact of these protests was evident in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP lost ground in rural areas, and they expect similar voter sentiment to influence the upcoming state elections. The farmer collectives are focusing on issues like the Minimum Support Price (MSP), the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, and opposition to policies like the Agniveer scheme and reductions in MGNREGS funds. As they organize protests and public meetings, they aim to remind rural voters of the “atrocities” committed during previous demonstrations and encourage them to vote on issues affecting them.

The farmer groups are actively reaching out to rural communities, emphasizing the need for a strong candidate to defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls. They are not officially supporting any political party but are urging voters to back the most viable candidate against the ruling party. The Samyuk Kisan Morcha plans to hold a series of Kisan Majdoor Mahapanchayats in early September, with a focus on securing a legally guaranteed MSP and opposing the privatization of the power sector. The farmer leaders stress that their influence was already felt in the Lok Sabha elections and believe that their protests and advocacy will have a significant impact on the assembly elections.

As the election date approaches, opposition parties like the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are challenging the BJP, with other parties like the Indian National Lok Dal and Jannayak Janta Party also in the fray. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, who heads the Bharatiya Kisan Union Haryana and has formed his own political party, the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party, is also campaigning against the BJP. Charuni emphasizes the importance of farmers’ direct participation in governance to ensure their demands are met. Farmer leaders are appealing for opposition unity against the BJP, while stressing that their focus remains on defeating the ruling party rather than aligning with any specific political group.