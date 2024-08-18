Global Outcry for Justice: Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests Span from New York to Pakistan

Protests demanding justice for the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College have erupted worldwide, spanning from New York’s Times Square to cities in Canada, the UK, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. In Los Angeles, around 250 Indians are expected to gather at Lake Hollywood Park to protest in front of the Hollywood sign. Babli Chakraborty, an LA-based teacher originally from Kolkata, emphasized the need to raise voices against such crimes, stating that survivors must no longer stay silent.

The global outcry includes various Bengali communities, such as those in Houston, who have gathered to express their outrage over the incident. Rituparna Roy, an organizer of a rally in Houston, criticized the systematic failures at medical institutions, highlighting the dangers faced by women even in professional environments. Additionally, around 35 members of the Bengali expatriate community in Cologne, Germany, along with their friends, plan to protest at the Cologne Cathedral on August 15, joining others who have demonstrated in London, Edinburgh, Austin, and Dhaka.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) also condemned the brutal crime, issuing a statement expressing solidarity with the victim’s family and urging the World Medical Association to ensure justice is served. The tragic incident, which exposed serious flaws in the support provided by authorities, has led to widespread protests and the eventual transfer of the case to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court due to the growing public outrage.