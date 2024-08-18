India’s GI-tagged fig juice exported to Poland for first time

To elevate India’s agro-products on the global stage, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first-ever export of ready-to-drink fig juice made from GI-tagged Purandar figs to Poland. Purandar figs, renowned for their unique taste, high pulp content, and rich violet color, owe their specialty to the region’s climatic conditions, red-black soil, and a unique salt-free well irrigation technique. The export follows a previous shipment to Germany in 2022, demonstrating the growing international demand for this distinctive product.

The journey of this innovative fig juice began at the APEDA Pavilion during the SIAL 2023 event in Greater Noida, New Delhi, where it was introduced to the global market. Further showcasing at Macfrut 2024 in Rimini, Italy, attracted interest from international buyers, including an inquiry from MG Sales SP in Wroclaw, Poland, leading to the landmark export. The fig juice, produced by Purandar Highlands Farmers Producer Company Ltd., even won an award at the event, underscoring its potential in the global market.

The export of this fig juice, flagged off by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev on August 1, 2024, via Hamburg port in Germany, marks a significant milestone in promoting India’s unique agro-products internationally. APEDA’s ongoing support and collaboration with smallholder farmers have been crucial in developing and exporting this product, showcasing India’s commitment to bringing its GI-tagged agro-products to a global audience.