Jaipur Hospitals Evacuated After Bomb Threats; Police Investigation Underway

Several hospitals in Jaipur, including CK Birla Hospital and Monilek Hospital, received bomb threats via email on Sunday morning. The threats were reported at 7 a.m., prompting immediate action from the police and bomb disposal squad. This incident follows similar threats made to malls in Gurugram and Navi Mumbai the previous day.

On Saturday, a mall in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat via email, which later proved to be a hoax. The InOrbit Mall was searched by bomb detection teams, fire brigade workers, and police, but no suspicious items were found. The email claimed that bombs had been planted in the mall, but the search revealed no evidence of explosives.

Earlier in the day, Ambience Mall in Gurugram also faced a bomb threat, resulting in its evacuation. The threat, received via email, was later determined to be false after a thorough search by bomb and dog squads. Gurugram Police are now investigating the source of the threat and have urged the public not to panic.