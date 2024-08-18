Kerala to Expect Heavy Rainfall Today; IMD Issues Orange Alert for 3 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for three districts in Kerala on Sunday, August 18. An orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Idukki, and Kozhikode. Additionally, a yellow alert is in effect for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The IMD has also placed Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam districts under an orange alert for tomorrow.

The ongoing heavy rainfall in Kerala is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over northern Karnataka and Telangana, combined with a low-pressure trough extending up to 1.5 kilometers above sea level in the Comorin region, impacting both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Orange Alert for August 18, 2024: Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode

Orange Alert for August 19, 2024: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam

The IMD categorizes “Very Heavy Rainfall” as receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm within 24 hours, with such conditions expected in isolated areas of the districts under orange alert.

Yellow Alert Schedule:

August 18, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

August 19, 2024: Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

August 20, 2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur

August 21, 2024: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad