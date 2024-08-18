Kolkata Protests: Centre Orders 2-Hourly Law and Order Reports Nationwide

In response to the nationwide outrage following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed police forces across the country to submit law and order reports every two hours. This measure is intended to closely monitor security conditions in all states and Union Territories, ensuring real-time updates on the situation. The reports can be submitted via email, fax, or WhatsApp, as per the MHA’s instructions.

The tragic incident, which occurred on August 9, revealed significant security lapses at the hospital and led to widespread protests. Amid the growing public anger and dissatisfaction with the local police’s handling of the case, the Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The MHA’s directive aims to keep a tight rein on the law and order situation as the investigation progresses and protests continue.

The incident has also drawn political criticism, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of worsening the situation by transferring senior medical personnel amid the crisis. Protests by doctors and healthcare workers have disrupted medical services nationwide, with demands for stricter laws to protect healthcare workers and enhanced security in hospitals.