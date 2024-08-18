Malaysian Prime Minister to Visit India, First Since 2018

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim will make an official visit to India from August 19th to 21st at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks his first visit to India as Malaysia’s Prime Minister.

On August 20th, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honor. Additionally, Anwar Ibrahim will meet with President Draupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar during his visit.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the historical and socio-cultural ties between India and Malaysia, noting that their bilateral relationship was elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during Modi’s visit. As the two nations approach the second decade of this partnership, Anwar Ibrahim’s visit is expected to further strengthen India-Malaysia relations by establishing a broad agenda for future cooperation.