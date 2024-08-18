SC to Hear Kolkata Rape-Murder Case on August 20

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu notice of the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will hear the case on August 20, as listed on the court’s website. The Calcutta High Court had recently transferred the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI due to the case’s high profile and public outcry.

The incident, involving the assault of a junior doctor in a seminar hall at the state-run hospital, has triggered widespread protests. The case has drawn significant attention, leading to the Supreme Court’s intervention to ensure a thorough judicial review.