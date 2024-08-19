5 killed, 4 injured as milk tanker falls into valley

Mumbai: 5 people lost their lives and 4 others were injured as a milk tanker fell into a 200-foot-deep valley. The accident took place in the Kasara ghat hill section in Thane district of Maharashtra.

According to police, the driver of the tanker, headed towards Mumbai, lost control of the wheel while negotiating a turn.

‘Five persons died, and four others were injured in the accident that occurred at around 3 PM. The tanker was headed towards Mumbai from Sinnar in Nashik district,’ a Thane rural police official said. Further investigations are underway.

