71 Padma Awardee Doctors Urge PM Modi’s Intervention in Kolkata Brutality Case

In a compelling appeal, over 70 Padma awardee doctors have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervene in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor at a Kolkata hospital. The letter, signed by prominent medical figures including Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. Balram Bhargava, and Dr. M V Padma Srivastava, underscores the deep concern within the medical community regarding violence against healthcare professionals and women.

The doctors expressed their outrage and emphasized the need for urgent action to address such violence. They called for stringent enforcement of existing laws, harsher penalties for sexual violence perpetrators, and improved safety protocols in hospitals. The letter highlights how acts of brutality undermine the foundation of medical service and the importance of safeguarding healthcare workers, particularly women.

In their plea, the doctors urged the government to pass the long-pending “Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institutions Bill,” which has been stalled since 2019. They suggested that an ordinance could be introduced immediately to ensure the swift passage of the bill, creating a safer working environment for healthcare professionals across the country.