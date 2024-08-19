Ayurvedic herbs to combat hair loss

Hair loss refers to the partial or complete loss of hair from the scalp or other parts of the body. It can be caused by a variety of factors including genetics, hormonal changes, medical conditions, stress, and poor nutrition.

Ayurvedic herbs can be highly effective in reducing hair loss and promoting healthy hair growth.

Ayurvedic herbs that can reduce hair fall and boost hair health

1. Amla

Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth, and prevent premature greying. It also has anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties that enhance scalp health.

2. Bhringraj

Bhringraj is known as the “king of herbs” for hair growth. It improves blood circulation to the scalp, stimulates hair follicles, and promotes hair growth. Its cooling properties can help alleviate stress, a common cause of hair loss.

3. Brahmi

Brahmi strengthens hair roots, reduces hair fall, and combats dandruff. It is also known for its calming effects, reducing stress, which can indirectly benefit hair health.

4. Neem

Neem has antimicrobial properties that help treat scalp infections and dandruff, which can contribute to hair loss. It also promotes healthy hair growth by improving scalp health.

Also Read: Simple methods to reduce mental stress

5. Shikakai

Shikakai is a natural cleanser that promotes hair growth, reduces hair fall, and prevents dandruff. It is gentle on the scalp and helps maintain the natural oils of the hair.

6. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha reduces hair loss caused by stress and hormonal imbalances. It boosts circulation in the scalp, strengthens hair roots, and promotes new hair growth.

7. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has enzymes that promote hair growth, reduce dandruff, and maintain the pH balance of the scalp. It also has soothing properties that alleviate scalp irritation.