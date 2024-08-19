Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Monday, August 19. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 53,360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6670. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 840 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 71,543 per 10 gram, up by Rs 168 or 0.24% from the previous session’s closing price. Silver futures were trading at Rs 83,805 per kg and were higher by Rs 590 or 0.7% around this time.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,503.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,541.50. Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.4% to $29.11 per ounce, platinum was nearly flat at $954.65 and palladium shed 0.7% to $944.43.