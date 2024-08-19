CRPF officer martyred in terror attack in in Jammu and Kashmir

Udhampur: An officer from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed in action after terrorists fired on a patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur. A joint party of the CRPF and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police came under fire from the terrorists in the Dadu area of Udhampur. A counter-terror operation has been launched in the area.

There has been an increase in terror activities in Jammu, particularly in the southern reaches of the Pir Panjal range. This area contains thick forests and steep mountains .

On August 14, an army officer, Captain Deepak Singh, was killed in action after an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. A civilian was also injured in the incident. The officer suffered gunshot wounds in a forested area during a cordon-and-search operation in the Shivgarh-Assar belt of Delhi.

On August 10, two soldiers and a civilian were killed during a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag. The region has witnessed attacks on an army convoy in Kathua, skirmishes in Doda and Udhampur, and a failed attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district’s Machchal sector.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year.